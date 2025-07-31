Two people have been injured after a crash involving a motorhome which closed a major South Yorkshire roundabout.

Police say two pedestrians were hurt in the incident on Birdwell Roundabout, between Sheffield and Barnsley.

A crash has been reported at Birdwell roundabout, between Barnsley and Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google

The incident happend shortly before 12noon, and saw emergency services sent to the scene, with the road closed as a result.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We were called at 11.51am today (July 31) following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A6135 Sheffield Road.

“It is reported that a white motorhome-style vehicle collided with two pedestrians, near Birdwell roundabout.

“The two pedestrians suffered injuries not believed to be serious, with the driver of the motorhome remaining at the scene to cooperate with our enquiries.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle but has since been reopened.

The AA earlier described the road as partially blocked with slow traffic on the A6135 Sheffield Road after the collision, on the roundabout.