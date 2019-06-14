'Beautiful and loving' mum killed in South Yorkshire crash is named
Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful and loving’ mum who died, following a crash on a South Yorkshire road.
Lindsey Burton, of Tickhill, Doncaster, died on Thursday morning, after being involved in a collision on Tickhill Road, Maltby on Wednesday.
Mrs Burton’s family have described her as a ‘beautiful and loving wife and mother’.
The collision took place at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, June 12 when Mrs Burton’s was travelling along the A631 on Tickhill Road in a silver Mercedes C Class towards Maltby, when she collided with a Scania LGV (large goods vehicle).
The LGV subsequently left the carriageway, after colliding with a silver Citreon Picasso.
Mrs Burton was airlifted to hospital, where she sadly died as a result of her injuries the following morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force is asking anyone who saw what happened, or may have dashcam footage, to contact them. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 516 of June 12.