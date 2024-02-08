Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in hospital after a crash at a Sheffield road junction this morning near the Northern General.

South Yorkshire Police issued issued a warning to the public to avoid the area if possible this morning, issuing a statement at 10.26am today following the incident.

They said: "Please be aware that the junction of Barnsley Road and Norwood Road in Sheffield is currently closed following a collision. "Please avoid the area if you can and make alternative routes of travel."

It is not known if it was weather related.

Now they have given more details of the incident, and confirmed a man was injured.

Officers said in a statement: "We were called at 9.03am earlier today (8 February) to Barnsley Road following reports of a collision between a van and a car.

"A man has been taken to hospital in an ambulance."

They said officers remained at the scene for a period of time conducting enquiries.