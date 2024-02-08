Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have closed a busy Sheffield road junction after a crash this morning near the Northern General Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to the public to avoid the area if possible, issuing a statement at 10.26am today following the incident.

They said: "Please be aware that the junction of Barnsley Road and Norwood Road in Sheffield is currently closed following a collision. "Please avoid the area if you can and make alternative routes of travel."

It is not known if it is weather related.