Police warning as crash closes busy Sheffield road, near main hospital
Police have closed a busy Sheffield road junction after a crash this morning near the Northern General Hospital.
South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to the public to avoid the area if possible, issuing a statement at 10.26am today following the incident.
They said: "Please be aware that the junction of Barnsley Road and Norwood Road in Sheffield is currently closed following a collision. "Please avoid the area if you can and make alternative routes of travel."
It is not known if it is weather related.