Barnsley Road Sheffield: Busy road closed after crash at Norwood Road junction, near Northern General Hospital

Police warning as crash closes busy Sheffield road, near main hospital
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:02 GMT
Police have closed a busy Sheffield road junction after a crash this morning near the Northern General Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to the public to avoid the area if possible, issuing a statement at 10.26am today following the incident.

They said: "Please be aware that the junction of Barnsley Road and Norwood Road in Sheffield is currently closed following a collision. "Please avoid the area if you can and make alternative routes of travel."

It is not known if it is weather related.

Police have been approached for more details of the incident.

