Three people are in hospital after a serious crash which has closed a major South Yorkshire road for hours today, and remains shut (updated 11.15am).

Several reports on social media warned that Upper Sheffield Road, Barnsley, had been closed this morning, with a number of police cars in attendance.

Now emergency services say three people have been taken to hospital after the incident, in the early hours of this morning, with the road still closed.

The collision was initially reported to have occurred near the traffic lights, and emergency services are now describing the incident as being located at Kingwell Road.

Emergency services were deployed to Kingwell Road, Barnsley. File picture | National World

Now emergency services have warned that several roads remain closed, and urged the public to avoid the area, while first details of the incidents have been released.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 4.44am this morning (November 3) to report a road traffic collision on Kingwell Road, Worsbrough.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and three patients were conveyed to hospital.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service told The Star they had to free someone who was trapped in a car after the crash.

They said: “We were called at 4.55am to Kingwell Road, Worsbrough, to an RTC.

“Three fire crews from Barnsley, Tankersley and Cudworth stations attended. Firefighters extricated one casualty for a vehicle who was left in the care of the ambulance crew.

“Firefighters left the scene at 5.41am.

South Yorkshire Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The force said: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley.

“We were called to Kingwell Road around 4.45am today (Monday, November 3) and a number of road closures remain in place around Bank End Road, Park Road, Upper Sheffield Road, Yews Lane, Yews Avenue and Blackburn Street.

“We're urging motorists to find alternative routes if possible.