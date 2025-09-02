Barnsley College: Casualty taken to hospital after car flip crash near South Yorkshire college site
Emergency services were sent to the scene after the crash which happened late this morning, near Barnsley Sixth Form College.
A car was described as finishing up on its roof in the incident.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 11.35am on Tuesday to report a collision at the junction of Shambles Street and St Mary’s Place, Barnsley.
“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the incident and one patient was conveyed to Barnsley Hospital.”
With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called at 11.35am to a two vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) on St Mary's Place, Barnsley. Three fire crews attended the incident. One vehicle was on its roof.”
Crews, from Barnsley and Tankersley fire stations, left the scene at 12.10pm.
South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a single vehicle road traffic collision with minor injuries.