Barber Road Crookesmoor: Busy Sheffield street closed after water main bursts as icy weather continues
A section of Barber Road, part of the main road through Crookemoor and Walkey, is closed while Yorkshire Water deals with the burst pipe.
Yorkshire Water staff were on the scene this morning.
The water leak has been stopped, after concerns were raised last night that that it could cause freezing ice on the road and pavements, and grit has been put around the area as a precaution.
Bus services to Walkley were already disrupted by the weather.
Traffic is today being diverted around the road closure.
Sheffield councillor, Ruth Milsom, said she understood the road would remain closed until the work to resurface the hole caused by the repair works is completed.
It is one of a number of roads which have been affected by freezing temperatures over recent days.
