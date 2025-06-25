Aston: Lane closure on M1 near Sheffield causing delays

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 08:31 BST

A stalled vehicle is causing traffic delays on the M1 in Sheffield this morning.

AA are reporting a lane closure on the slip road at J31, near to Aston.

The problem is said to have been caused by a stalled vehicle and was first reported around 7am.

National Highways says there are currently delays of ten minutes against normal traffic levels for this time of day.

