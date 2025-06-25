Aston: Lane closure on M1 near Sheffield causing delays
A stalled vehicle is causing traffic delays on the M1 in Sheffield this morning.
AA are reporting a lane closure on the slip road at J31, near to Aston.
The problem is said to have been caused by a stalled vehicle and was first reported around 7am.
National Highways says there are currently delays of ten minutes against normal traffic levels for this time of day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.