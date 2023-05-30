East Midlands Railway has issued a travel warning ahead of industrial action this week as union members walk out in a series of strikes over a pay dispute.

A railway company has issued a travel warning ahead of two strike days this week as union members from Aslef and RMT walk out over an ongoing pay dispute between railway workers and the government.

East Midlands Railway said there will be no train services in Sheffield on Wednesday (May 31) and Saturday (June 2) as it specifically affects train drivers working for the company. The strikes will also affect other train operating companies and their services across the country, the firm said.

Between the strike days, on Thursday (June 1), EMR said customers should expect possible short notice cancellations or alterations due to the strike action and on Friday (June 2), the trains will have their services significantly reduced due to the industrial action by the RMT union.

On Friday, intercity trains will start from Derby instead of Sheffield due to the North Derby Block engineering works taking place. However, CrossCountry will be running a shuttle service between Sheffield and Derby and customers can travel between Sheffield and Nottingham to change for London services too.

Customers are therefore being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary and should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country - with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

Will Rogers, managing director for EMR, said: "Unfortunately, we will be unable to run any services on Wednesday and Saturday and only a limited number on Friday.

"On Friday, we are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary and understand how the engineering works north of Derby affect their journey.

Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off."

A striking train driver wears an Aslef armband on a picket line outside Leeds railway station during joint strike action by train drivers, teachers, university staff and civil servants, in Leeds, UK, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Aslef , which represents UK train drivers, has been embroiled in a year-long pay dispute , having already staged eight days of strikes since last summer. EMR is among 16 train operating companies that are affected by the latest industrial action.

Meanwhile, members of the RMT union will walk out across England on Friday, June 2 over a long-running pay dispute . The strike action involves 20,000 rail workers at 14 train operators, including station staff, train managers and catering workers.

EMR’s changes to services

Wednesday, May 31

No services will run

East Midlands Railway has issued a travel warning ahead of a strike day next week as union members walk out in a series of strikes over a pay dispute. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Thursday, June 1

Action short of a strike is taking place by the Aslef Union. Possible short notice cancellations or alterations.

Friday, June 2

Customers are advised to only travel if necessary

EMR services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30am only

EMR Intercity

One train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras

One Train per hour between Derby and London St Pancras

EMR Connect

One train per hour between Corby and London St Pancras

EMR Regional

One train per hour between Derby and Nottingham

One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One train per hour between Leicester and Lincoln (stopping service)

One train per hour between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham

Two hourly services between Nottingham and Skegness. Only calling at Grantham,Sleaford, Boston andSkegness

All other lines of route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.

Strike action will affect other routes across the country. Customers are advised to check their full journey before travelling.

Saturday, June 3