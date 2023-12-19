Some drivers were stuck in traffic for over two hours.

All lanes are now open in both directions of the M1 after a lorry fire yesterday evening (December 18) stopped and delayed traffic flow.

Delays of around 30 minutes remain, according to National Highways in its announcement that all southbound lanes are back in operation, at 1pm today.

All northbound lanes were reopened at 1am this morning, but many people travelling south have been looking for alternative routes throughout the day.

Some drivers had been stuck in traffic for over two hours, as recently as midday today.

While the congestion clears on the motorway and word gets out that it can be used, people have been searching for alternative routes, meaning there is congestion on the roads in the following areas.

Where is there traffic around Sheffield?

Meadowhall Road (A6109) towards Sheffield city centre is severely congested.

Holywell Road (B6082) towards Sheffield city centre is severely congested. Heading away from the centre and towards the M1 is still slow-moving.

Sheffield Road (A6178) in both directions is still severely congested.

Attercliffe Common (A6178) away from the M1 - close to the English Institute of Sport is severely congested.

Treeton Lane (B6067) has above-average levels of congestion.

Worksop Road, through Aston has above-average congestion.

Main Street, Swallownest has above-average congestion.