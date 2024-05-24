Ardsley Chapel Street crash Barnsley: Tragedy as man dies after shocking car crash at junction
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died after a tragic car crash on a busy South Yorkshire road.
The man, a pensioner aged 82, was taken by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a wall, with emergency services sent to the scene in response.
The road was closed by South Yorkshire Police while emergency services worked at the scene, and the driver was taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
However, police have now confirmed that the man had died.
Officers are now appealing for information as to what happened.
They said in a statement: “We are appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision in which an elderly man died.
“On Wednesday 22 May at 11.26am, it is reported that a red Vauxhall Vectra collided with a stone wall at the junction with Chapel Street in Ardsley. The driver of the vehicle, an 82-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.”
Officers are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
You can pass information to police online or by calling 101 or online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Quote incident number 292 of 22 May 2024 when you get in touch.
Dashcam and CCTV footage can be shared via [email protected]
Alternatively you can contact the iindependent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.