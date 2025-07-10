Arbourthorne: Supertram services disrupted as police respond to ongoing incident in Sheffield
Supertram has announced that both the Blue and Purple routes are being disrupted due to a police presence.
It is currently unclear what officers are responding to and no other public transport disruptions have been announced.
A Supertram Spokesperson said: “ Due to a police incident in the Spring Lane, services on the Blue/Purple route are currently disrupted.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
“Due to the incident at Spring Lane, ticket acceptance is in place on First Bus between City Centre, Halfway and Herdings Park.”
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.