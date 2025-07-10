Public transport operators have announced disruptions due to an ongoing police incident.

Supertram has announced that both the Blue and Purple routes are being disrupted due to a police presence.

It is currently unclear what officers are responding to and no other public transport disruptions have been announced.

A Supertram Spokesperson said: “ Due to a police incident in the Spring Lane, services on the Blue/Purple route are currently disrupted.

“Due to the incident at Spring Lane, ticket acceptance is in place on First Bus between City Centre, Halfway and Herdings Park.”

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details.

More to follow.