All the Sheffield roads that have been affected by flooding after today's heavy rain
Sheffield has been hit by heavy rain and, as a result, a number of roads have flooded.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning of rain for Sheffield, as well as large areas of England and Wales.
Sheffield was hit by very heavy rain at around midday, causing huge traffic problems and a number of roads flooding.
Streets Ahead said that they had street cleansing operatives and other teams are working across the city, responding to an increasing volume of calls.
Buses were delayed as a result of the problems and Travel South Yorkshire warned motorists to leave plenty of time for travel due to poor driving conditions.
A Streets Ahead spokesperson said: “Our teams are out responding to reports of surface water and localised flooding spots as a result of the heavy rain Please take extra care when travelling in wet conditions and call us to report any issues on 01142734567.”
These are all the roads we know of that have reported flooding problems:
Psalter Lane
Halifax Road
Penistone Road
Manchester Rd (Stocksbridge)
Newhall Road
Sharrowvale Road
Charlotte Road
Bocking Lane
Shiregreen Lane
Richmond Park Road
Moncrieffe Road
Butterthwaite Crescent
Grenoside Mount
Olive Grove Road
Upwell Street