All the Sheffield roads that have been affected by flooding after today's heavy rain

Sheffield has been hit by heavy rain and, as a result, a number of roads have flooded.

By Dan Windham
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 15:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 15:48 pm
Wet weather Sheffield Picture Scott Merrylees

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of rain for Sheffield, as well as large areas of England and Wales.

Sheffield was hit by very heavy rain at around midday, causing huge traffic problems and a number of roads flooding.

Streets Ahead said that they had street cleansing operatives and other teams are working across the city, responding to an increasing volume of calls.

Wet weather Sheffield Picture Scott Merrylees

Buses were delayed as a result of the problems and Travel South Yorkshire warned motorists to leave plenty of time for travel due to poor driving conditions.

A Streets Ahead spokesperson said: “Our teams are out responding to reports of surface water and localised flooding spots as a result of the heavy rain Please take extra care when travelling in wet conditions and call us to report any issues on 01142734567.”

These are all the roads we know of that have reported flooding problems:

Psalter Lane

Halifax Road

Penistone Road

Manchester Rd (Stocksbridge)

Newhall Road

Sharrowvale Road

Charlotte Road

Bocking Lane

Shiregreen Lane

Richmond Park Road

Moncrieffe Road

Butterthwaite Crescent

Grenoside Mount

Olive Grove Road

Upwell Street