All lines blocked between Barnsley and Wakefield due to emergency incident
Rail passengers hoping to travel between Barnsley and Wakefield are experiencing disruption this morning, due to all lines being blocked while the emergency services deal with an incident.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 11:36
The nature of the incident is not yet known. A spokesman for Northern said the disruption may result in services traveling between the two stations being either delayed or cancelled.
The disruption is expected to continue until 1pm.