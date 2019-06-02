All lines blocked between Barnsley and Wakefield after train catches fire
Rail passengers hoping to travel between Barnsley and Wakefield are experiencing disruption this morning after a train caught fire, causing all lines to be blocked.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 02 June, 2019, 11:45
Emergency services are on the scene, after a Grand Central train caught fire just outisde Wakefield. A spokesman for Northern said the disruption may result in services travelling between Barnsley and Wakefield being either delayed or cancelled.
The disruption is expected to continue until 1pm.