Air ambulance called to motorcycle crash on outskirts of Sheffield
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been called out to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the outskirts of Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 18:26
Derbyshire Police tweeted at about 5pm that there has been a “serious road traffic collision on the A621 from Owler Bar to Baslow.”
The force added that the “road is blocked and will be for some time, please take an alternative route if heading this way.”
A picture shows the air ambulance and a police car at the scene.
Police said the incident involved a motorcycle but has not given details of any injuries yet.