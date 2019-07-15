Air ambulance called to motorcycle crash on outskirts of Sheffield

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been called out to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the outskirts of Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 18:26

Derbyshire Police tweeted at about 5pm that there has been a “serious road traffic collision on the A621 from Owler Bar to Baslow.”

Read More

Read More
World-class new ski slope set to become a reality

The force added that the “road is blocked and will be for some time, please take an alternative route if heading this way.”

A picture shows the air ambulance and a police car at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police said the incident involved a motorcycle but has not given details of any injuries yet.

The scene of the crash.