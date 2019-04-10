Air ambulance called as crash forces closure of M1 near Sheffield 

A serious crash has forced the closure of the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is among the emergency services that have been called to the scene amid reports that a person was being resuscitated following a pile up.

READ MORE: Police presence in Sheffield suburb following reports of ‘grenade’

READ MORE: Police flood Sheffield street after ‘bad accident’ outside pub

Highways England said at 7.45am the road is closed southbound between J35 at Thorpe Hesley and junction 34 at Tinsley.

READ MORE: Driver ‘smashed into car carrying young girl’ as he raced away from police in Sheffield

Part of the M1 has been closed.

Diversions are in place.