Addison Road Rotherham: Street near Maltby closed due to 'police incident' say officials
A police incident has closed a South Yorkshire street this afternoon, say transport bosses.
Bus company First announced that Addison Road, near Maltby, Rotherham, was shut at 5.18pm, and is diverting its X1 services as a result.
The company said in a statement: "Addison road has been closed due to a police incident.
They added: "Services to use Rotherham road in both directions until 7pm."
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information about the incident.