News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Addison Road Rotherham: Street near Maltby closed due to 'police incident' say officials

Buses diverted after 'police incident' near Rotherham, bus company officials announce
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 17:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police incident has closed a South Yorkshire street this afternoon, say transport bosses.

Bus company First announced that Addison Road, near Maltby, Rotherham, was shut at 5.18pm, and is diverting its X1 services as a result.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company said in a statement: "Addison road has been closed due to a police incident.

They added: "Services to use Rotherham road in both directions until 7pm."

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information about the incident.

Related topics:MaltbyRotherhamSouth Yorkshire