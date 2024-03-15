Abbeydale Road crash: Man taken to hospital after crash closes major Sheffield road

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
A man was taken to hospital after a car crash which closed one of Sheffield's busiest roads.

Emergency services were called to the scene after what has been described by one resident as a head on collision at Abbeydale Road, in the early afternoon, which involved two cars

South Yorkshire Police closed the road, close to Gatefield Road, while the incident was dealt with.

Police said in a statement: "We were called at 1.24pm yesterday (March 14) to Abbeydale Road in Sheffield following reports of a collision involving two cars.

"A man was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

"Part of the road was temporarily closed while oil and debris were cleared but has since reopened."

