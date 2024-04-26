Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road through Chesterfield is closed due to to a police incident

Derbyshire Police say they have closed the A617 in the centre of the town, between Horns Bridge Roundabout and Lordsmill Roundabout is shut and is likely to remain closed for some time.

It is close to a section of road which is frequently used by motorists travelling from south from Sheffield and heading for the M1.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area entirely if they can, say police.

Derbyshire Police said the closure the road had been closed after a man was found injured in the road.