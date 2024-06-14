A61 South Yorkshire: Major road closed in both directions near Tankersley, with police at scene
A major road in South Yorkshire has been closed, with police at the scene.
National Highways reported at around 2pm today, Friday, June 14, that the A61 had been shut in both directions between the A616, near Tankersley, Barnsley, and the M1 Junction 35a, due to what it described as an ‘off-network incident’.
It added: “South Yorkshire Police are in attendance. Traffic is being diverted locally at scene. Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.”
The nature of the incident is not known at this stage.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.
