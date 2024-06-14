Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been closed between the A616 and M1 Junction 35a, with drivers warned of delays

A major road in South Yorkshire has been closed, with police at the scene.

National Highways said the A61 in South Yorkshire had been closed in both directions, between the A616 near Tankersley, Barnsley, and junction 35a of the M1, with police at the scene | Google

National Highways reported at around 2pm today, Friday, June 14, that the A61 had been shut in both directions between the A616, near Tankersley, Barnsley, and the M1 Junction 35a, due to what it described as an ‘off-network incident’.

It added: “South Yorkshire Police are in attendance. Traffic is being diverted locally at scene. Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.”

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage.