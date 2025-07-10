Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash which closed a major Sheffield road for hours.

The A61 Penistone Road was closed, with traffic being reported as being turned back from the scene, according to eyewitnesses this afternoon, after a crash which happened late this morning.

Now the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that two casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance after incident, which police say involved three vehicles

The ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 11.42am on Thursday morning (10 July) to report a collision on the A61 Penistone Road at Grenoside.

“Two ambulances, a specialist paramedic and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have described details of the crash.

They told The Star: “We were called to Penistone Road in Sheffield around 11.45am today (Thursday 10 July) to reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

“It is reported a blue Volkswagen Move Up, a black Ford Puma, and a white Hyundai I10 Premium were involved. No serious injuries have been reported.”

They said that the road was closed near the junction with Norfolk Hill as Highways England worked at the scene.

Earlier, the AA had described the road as closed, with slow traffic.

They said the road was closed and there was slow traffic due to the crash, both ways from Bracken Hill to Norfolk Hill.