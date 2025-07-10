A61 Penistone Road Grenoside: Major Sheffield road closed after crash this afternoon
The A61 is closed with traffic being reported as being turned back from the scene, according to eyewitnesses this afternoon.
The AA has also published a warning over the incident to traffic.
It states: “Road closed, crash, slow traffic.
“Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A61 Penistone Road both ways from Bracken Hill to Norfolk Hill.
Emergency services have been on the scene.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We were called to Penistone Road in Sheffield around 11.45am today (Thursday 10 July) to reports of a collision involving three vehicles.
“It is reported a blue Volkswagen Move Up, a black Ford Puma, and a white Hyundai I10 Premium were involved. No serious injuries have been reported.
“The road is currently closed near the junction with Norfolk Hill as Highways England work at the scene, but is due to reopen shortly.”
