Police confirm that a woman has died following a crash on the A61 Dronfield Bypass this morning.

A woman has died after being hit by a car on the A61 Dronfield Bypass in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, October 9).

Police were first called at around 5.10am to reports of a woman walking on the dual carriageway.

Just over 10 minutes later, at around 5.20am, a Hyundai Ioniq travelling northbound collided with the pedestrian just before the Bowshaw Roundabout.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s and from the Sheffield area, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed she died shortly before 1pm.

Her family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made.

The bypass, a major route between Sheffield and Chesterfield, was closed for several hours following the incident, causing significant traffic disruption, but has since reopened.

Detectives from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who was driving on either carriageway of the A61 between 4.45am and 5.22am.

Officers have asked motorists to secure any footage to prevent it being deleted and to contact the force quoting reference 25*592758 via one of the following methods:

Website: https://orlo.uk/nPnvd

Facebook: Send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone: Call 101

Police initially reported that the woman had suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened on the stretch of road linking Batemoor in Sheffield to Chesterfield, a key route towards the M1 south.

Traffic was held between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw, and drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

This incident comes as the A61 has faced previous closures due to serious collisions, prompting renewed concern about safety on the busy dual carriageway.