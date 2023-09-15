News you can trust since 1887
A57 Mosborough Parkway: Busy Sheffield road closed by emergency services over incident

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
One of Sheffield's busiest roads has been closed this morning, due to a police incident.

Polioce have closed the A57 near Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield. File picture: David Kessen, National WorldPolioce have closed the A57 near Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield. File picture: David Kessen, National World
Emergency services have been called out to the Mosborough Parkway, because of welfare concerns for man in the area, with the road closed between the roundabouts at Coisley Hill and Moss Way.

South Yorkshire Police have given The Star a statement about the incident.

The force said: "Road closures are currently in place between Coisley Hill and Moss Way roundabout, near to the A57. Emergency services responded to concerns for welfare for a man in his 20s around 7am."

