The A57 Mosborough Parkway has been closed because of an incident

One of Sheffield's busiest roads has been closed this morning, due to a police incident.

Polioce have closed the A57 near Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield. File picture: David Kessen, National World

Emergency services have been called out to the Mosborough Parkway, because of welfare concerns for man in the area, with the road closed between the roundabouts at Coisley Hill and Moss Way.

South Yorkshire Police have given The Star a statement about the incident.