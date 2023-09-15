A57 Mosborough Parkway: Busy Sheffield road closed by emergency services over incident
The A57 Mosborough Parkway has been closed because of an incident
Emergency services have been called out to the Mosborough Parkway, because of welfare concerns for man in the area, with the road closed between the roundabouts at Coisley Hill and Moss Way.
South Yorkshire Police have given The Star a statement about the incident.
The force said: "Road closures are currently in place between Coisley Hill and Moss Way roundabout, near to the A57. Emergency services responded to concerns for welfare for a man in his 20s around 7am."