A1M Doncaster: Delay warning after serious incident closes South Yorkshire motorway in both directions
The A1M motorway in South Yorkshire was closed in both directions due to a “serious incident” earlier on Sunday.
The accident was reported by National Highways just before 11.15am, when it was said all lanes were closed.
South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were reportedly on the scene, between J35 (M18) and J36 (Doncaster).
National Highways confirmed the motorway has been reopened shortly before midday, but warned of severe congestion tailing back approximately 2.5 miles.
The Star have approached South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for comments.
