A man has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries in a “serious incident” on the A1M in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the A1M, between J35 (M18) and J36 (Doncaster), shortly after 10.30am on Sunday, following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the hard shoulder of the motorway.

One man was found to have suffered leg injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital.

National Highways closed the A1M in both directions for just over an hour as police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

The road was fully re-opened at around 12.30pm.