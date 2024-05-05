A1M Doncaster: Man hospitalised after 'serious' crash involving vehicle and pedestrian on hard shoulder
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries in a “serious incident” on the A1M in South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the A1M, between J35 (M18) and J36 (Doncaster), shortly after 10.30am on Sunday, following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the hard shoulder of the motorway.
One man was found to have suffered leg injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital.
National Highways closed the A1M in both directions for just over an hour as police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance responded to the scene.
The road was fully re-opened at around 12.30pm.
It is one of two incidents on South Yorkshire motorways on Sunday, following a vehicle fire on the M1 Northbound near Sheffield. No injuries have been reported in the incident - but The Star have approached South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue for further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.