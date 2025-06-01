A teenager remains in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a motorbike collision near the M1 in Barnsley.

Police were called to the scene of the single vehicle collision on Pogmoor Road - between Barnsley Hospital and junction 37 of the M1 - at 5.31am on Friday (May 30).

It is believed the rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy, left the carriageway and collided with a wall.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.

A 17-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after it is believed his motorbike crashed into a wall. | Google Maps

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Police are now asking for anyone who witnessed the scene, or has relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “As our investigation progresses into the circumstances, we are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

“Footage can be submitted to us via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/footage-and-information-sought-following-single-vehicle-collision-in-barnsley

“If you have any information which could help our investigation, please report to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 quoting incident number 140 of 30 May 2025.”

