With house prices in Sheffield on the up, or out of desire to live further away from a big city, many people who work or have social connections in Sheffield choose to live just outside.

In some of those areas, house prices are less expensive.

We have put together a list of some of the best train commutes into Sheffield, based on how long it takes to get into the city, as well as how the local schools are rated by Ofsted.

We have also added a short description of the town or village.

The figures do not include crime rates

1 . Commuters at Sheffield railway station 10 of the best towns and villages with a station to commute to and from Sheffield | National World Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Dore Dore, in the west of Sheffield is just seven minutes from Sheffield on the train. It's nearest secondary school is rated outstanding. It is close to the Peak District, but houses are among the most expensive in Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Dronfield Dronfield is only 10 minutes from Sheffield on the train. It's local secondary school is rated as 'good' and it is close to countryside. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales