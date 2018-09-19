Traders caught selling knives to children in Rotherham

Five traders in Rotherham were caught selling knives to underage children in an operation in the town.

South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council’s trading standards unit ran a test purchase operation in the town yesterday using two underage volunteers.

Teenagers were sold knives in Rotherham

Organised as part of Operation Sceptre - a week-long crackdown on knife crime - children were sent into shops and to market stalls to try to buy a blade while police and trading standards officers assessed whether anyone checked their ages.

Five failed the test.

South Yorkshire Police said the operation was aimed at ‘testing the resilience and ethical behaviour of shops or stalls selling knives’.

The force said the ‘vast majority of shops are completely law abiding’ and that the operation was aimed at ‘making Rotherham safer’.

Operation Sceptre is a national initiative in response to an increase in knife crime offences.

There were 1,008 offences recorded in South Yorkshire last year - up 126 on the year before.

Police chiefs said raids will be carried out and knife arches will be used to try to find those walking the streets armed.

Extra police patrols have also been ordered in communities affected by knife crime.