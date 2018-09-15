Trade unions back Sheffield school funding fight after education leader warns of ‘appalling continuation’ of cuts

Education unions from across Sheffield have joined the fight to get fairer funding for schools across the city.

The GMB, NEU, UNISON and NASUWT have joined the fight which calls on the Government to redress the funding situation in Sheffield.

It comes after Minister of State for School Standards, Nick Gibb MP, refused to meet with education leaders in the city to discuss the situation after Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for Education and Skills, Jayne Dunn, wrote to him.

The Government’s new national funding formula - aimed at redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas - helps the situation and will lead to an overall increase in funding for Sheffield.

But the way in which it is being implemented means Sheffield schools do not get a fair deal quickly enough and headteachers have headteachers warned of mass redundancies, bigger class sizes and short school weeks as they struggle to balance the books.

More than 8,000 people have already backed The Star’s petition calling on the government to look into the issue.

Coun Dunn has warned that any apparent positives from the new formula will be completely negated by the ‘appalling continuation’ of cuts to the city’s schools.

A joint statement by the trade unions said: “The teaching and support staff trade unions join Councillor Jayne Dunn in condemning the unfair funding of Sheffield schools.

“Research from the Institute of Fiscal Studies states that schools have seen a funding cut of eight per cent per pupil since 2010, class sizes continue to rise as a result of the Government's under-funding, with Sheffield schools being amongst the worst funded of all the major cities in England.

