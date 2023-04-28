Townswomen’s Guild donation keeps the music playing

Lodge Moor Townswomen’s Guild has made a donation of more than £300 to South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK.

The donation from Lodge Moor Townswomen's Guild will keep the music playing for Lost Chord UK

The professional musicians of Lost Chord UK provide vital interactive music sessions in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

The presentation was made by Guild chairperson Barbara Laycock during a Lost Chord UK session at Sheffield’s Bridgedale Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Fulwood.

“What made this occasion all the more special is that there is a resident in Bridgedale who used to be in the Townswomen's Guild,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan.

“She loved seeing her friends and adored the concert given by brilliant Lost Chord UK musicians Maria King and Rachel Abbott.