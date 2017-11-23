TOWIE star Gemma Collins promises she'll be 'back soon' after cancelling Sheffield club date due to cystitis

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has promised to make it up to fans in Sheffield after cancelling a club date - because of cystitis.

The Only Way Is Essex star and Celebrity Big Brother star was due to make an appearance at The Plug at the weekend - but pulled out of the show after revealing to fans that she had contracted a water infection.

She says she was ordered to bed by her doctor after coming down with the illness.

Revealing the cancellation on Instagram alongside a video of her walking away from switching on Freeport's Christmas lights, Gemma, 36, wrote: "Lovely to meet you all this evening was a blast but sadly I won’t be making Sheffield tonight.

"I didn’t want to let anyone down doctors orders bed and rest for me I have a water infection guys I’m so sorry I don’t want to let anyone down but I have to rest xxx love you all."

Later she posted another video of her wrapped up warmly in a dressing gown.

She said: "I just wanted to say I'm really sorry I can't make Sheffield tonight, I so would love to be there but doctors orders are to stay in bed.

"I've got a water infection so I'm not feeling that great and didn't want to let anyone down at Freeport tonight, I know there was a lot of young children there.

"I'm not well but I'll be back soon. I love you all dearly."

Organised Chaos - who planned for the event - issued a statement which read: 'We are extremely sorry for the disappointment this may cause, but it is totally out of the control of OC and Plug.'