Dozens of world famous cyclists and hundreds of fans turned Arundel Gate into a Sheffield Champs-Élysées at the start of the Tour of Britain.

Elite riders, led by motorcycle outriders and followed by support vehicles, departed in a huge group for the hilliest stage of the prestigious race, the UK’s version of the Tour de France, which reaches a climax on the famous Paris street.

There was a party atmosphere at the start of the Tour of Britain on Arundel Gate. | national world

Earlier, enthusiasts were allowed to walk among team buses, see pro bikes close up and try to catch glimpses of heroes, including double Olympic gold winner Remco Evenepoel.

The stage was set to take them though Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster before finishing, after 103 miles, in Barnsley.