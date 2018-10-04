Tour de Yorkshire cycle race to return to Doncaster in 2019

Doncaster is set to be a host town for the tour de Yorkshire again in 2019, it has been confirmed.

The announcement was made by organisers Welcome to Yorkshire today and it will be the third time the race has come to the borough.

Tour de Yorkshire 2018. Stage 1 Beverley to Doncaster. Harry Tanfield takes the stage win in Doncaster. Picture: Chris Etchells

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “We’re thrilled to host the Tour de Yorkshire again – who can forget the breath-taking spectacle of world class cyclists racing through our towns and villages or the incredible atmosphere when we welcomed the event for the first time in 2016 and then in May earlier this year.

“Our reputation for hosting major sporting events of this scale continues to go from strength to strength.

“2019 looks like it’s going to be another bumper year for events in the borough and we’re looking forward to working with our communities again to help make them a great success.”

Tour de Yorkshire first came to Doncaster in April 2016, with over 50,000 event-goers across the borough turning out to watch.

.In May this year, Doncaster was allocated two days of racing with communities lining the streets, with over of 50,000 spectators across the route in Doncaster’s towns and villages.

Exact details of the routes and timings of Tour de Yorkshire 2019 will be unveiled on Friday 7 December.