Touching 'message in a bottle' tributes to former Sheffield student who fell to his death while on hiking trip

People around the world have found a touching way to pay tribute to a Sheffield University engineering graduate who was found dead off a hiking trail in Argentina.

Dozens of them - many of them strangers - are writing messages to David Minn, 24, before placing them in bottles and throwing them into oceans across the world.

David's cousin Carly Minsky with a bottle and message in Valencia, Spain

The campaign to preserve David's memory uses the hashtag #MinnMakesHisWay - and has the stated objective of making sure the 'happy and caring' explorer can 'continue travelling forever'.

Those finding the bottles are being urged to take a picture of the messages inside and put it on a Facebook page called Minn Makes His Way.

David died last week while hiking on a trail near the city of Ushuaia.

It is also providing much-needed support to his grieving family.

'It's a really nice way of keeping his travelling going,' David's older sister and Mirror Online TV reporter, Hayley Minn told a national newspaper.

David was found dead on Wednesday near a rocky path nearby the Ojo de Albino glacier in Tierra del Fuego.

A group of hikers raised the alarm at around 5pm local time after Mr Minn failed to return to the hostel he was staying at in the city of Ushuaia on Monday.

It is believed the Londoner suffered a fall while hiking alone.

Police chief Alejandra Giordano told local media: "An autopsy is taking place to discover what happened. Apparently he suffered a fall in an area where there are a lot of rocks."