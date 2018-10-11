Topless sunbather strips off in city centre street as Sheffield basks on hottest October day

This is the moment a bold sunbather went topless and soaked up a few rays in the street as Sheffield enjoyed its hottest October day in recent times.

The shirtless man was spotted soaking up the sun on the pavement near to Sheffield Cathedral as the city enjoyed temperatures of 22C yesterday.

A man goes topless and lies on the pavement near Sheffield Catherdral for a spot of sunbathing.

Elsewhere, people dug out shorts and t-shirts again as memories of the long, summer heatwave were revived with the scorching October temperatures.

But forecasters have warned the warm weather could be brought to an abrupt end.

Heavy rain and strong gales could feature in the weather by the end of the week, with the latest named Storm – Storm Callum – expected to hit the UK on Friday.