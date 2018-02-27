Topless Sheffield Wednesday fan ‘Tango’ 'makes mockery' of Beast from the East

A topless Sheffield Wednesday fan caught the attention of TV viewers this evening as he braved the Arctic conditions while cheering on the Owls.

The temperature in Wales, where the visitors slid to a 2-0 defeat at Swansea City, was around -1C during the match, with the wind chill factor making it feel like an even more bracing -6C.

But that didn't stop Wednesday supporter Paul Gregory - better known to fans as ‘Tango Man’ - eschewing a shirt and going topless in the stands - eliciting a mixture of puzzlement and respect on the Twittersphere.

As if to highlight his puzzling choice of attire - or lack of it - he was pictured on screen beside a woman who appeared to be shivering despite being snugly wrapped up in a winter coat.

The Twitter user Spursview perhaps put it best when he commented: "This Sheffield Wednesday fan is making a mockery of the cold weather tonight. #FakeNews"

Vicki G tweeted: "Sheffield Wednesday fan not wearing a shirt!! It's freezing tonight!!"

And Brian James Franks wrote: "Just wait till yer mam gets u home, Sheffield weds fan with no shirt on !! #omgodsville."

Mr Gregory, aged 54, has had a season ticket at Hillsborough since 1979 and attends every game, home and away, despite living in Oxley, Wolverhampton.