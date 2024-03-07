Topical Butterfly House: Missing parrot lives up to 'Hide and Seek' name after vanishing
A beautiful parrot has gone missing from a wildlife park, near Sheffield, leaving its partner "lost" without him.
Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park in Anston, Rotherham, shared on social media that they need help to find Hide, one of their rainbow lorikeet pair, who are named 'Hide and Seek'.
They said: "Sadly, Hide has gone missing from the Bird House, and Seek is lost without him.
"Please keep your eyes peeled."
The post has had almost 1,000 shares from concerned animal-lovers, with many crossed fingers and offers of help.
One commenter described it as "heartbreaking", and tens of others said they hoped he would be found safe and well soon.
Fletcher's Feathered Friends, who rescue birds, offered to look after Seek if it might make him a bit happier.
"We have a beautiful lorikeet called Jazz who has a forever home on the farm. We can help by homing your little one with ours if she frets too much," they offered. If you think you might have seen Hide, call Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park on 01909 569416, or email [email protected].