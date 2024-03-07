Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A beautiful parrot has gone missing from a wildlife park, near Sheffield, leaving its partner "lost" without him.

Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park in Anston, Rotherham, shared on social media that they need help to find Hide, one of their rainbow lorikeet pair, who are named 'Hide and Seek'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: "Sadly, Hide has gone missing from the Bird House, and Seek is lost without him.

Have you seen this parrot in Sheffield?

"Please keep your eyes peeled."

The post has had almost 1,000 shares from concerned animal-lovers, with many crossed fingers and offers of help.

One commenter described it as "heartbreaking", and tens of others said they hoped he would be found safe and well soon.

Fletcher's Feathered Friends, who rescue birds, offered to look after Seek if it might make him a bit happier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad