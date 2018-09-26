Top stars come out to play and raise funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s historic appeal

Fundraising for the biggest appeal in Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s history is now well underway.

Over the next five years, the Children’s Hospital Charity need to raise £14.25m to transform the cancer ward, expand the emergency department and build a brand-new helipad.

The Dan Walker Charity Golf Day at Hallamshire Golf Club in support of the Children's Hospital Charity. Nick Matthew, Dan Walker, Michael Vaughn and Jimmy Anderson.

The only way they will ever be able to achieve such an ambitious total is by enlisting the help of as many fundraisers as possible.

So far, a star-studded celebrity golf day, hosted by BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, has raised more than £40,000 for the new emergency department.

But there have also been dozens of smaller but no less important efforts, including head-shaves, cast-signings and individual donations.

And a 10-year-old girl even used her love of lego to raise £2,000 by showcasing her amazing creations at comic-cons around the country.

Kendra and her amazing Lego sets.

The possibilities for raising money are limited only by your imagination.

TV Dan’s ‘Walker Cup’ raises £40,000

The fifth ‘Walker Cup (not that one)’ was held at the stunning Hallamshire Golf Club earlier this month, raising £40,000 for the hospital’s emergency department.

Taking part were TV presenters Nick Knowles and Gethin Jones, snooker star John Parrott and the Children’s Hospital Charity patrons, cricketer Michael Vaughan and squash-player Nick Matthew.

The celebrities line-up before their tournament begins.

In total, 23 teams took part in the tournament, which was sponsored by long-time supporters Auto Windscreens.

Over the last five years, the event has raised over £180,000 for the Children’s Hospital Charity.

This year’s total will go towards the cost of a new treatment room as part of the new charity appeal for an expanded emergency department.

In total, £4.5m needs to be raised for the project, which will expand the clinical space and create privacy, helping children receive the most best possible care.

Susan Musson getting her hair cut for the first time in 17 years.

The department is a designated major trauma centre, providing specialist care to children across the region.

Originally designed for 32,000 admissions a year, it now sees up to 60,000 patients every 12 months.

Tonya Kennedy, philanthropy manager at the Children’s Hospital Charity, said it had been ‘a fantastic day’.

She said: “I’m really grateful for the remarkable generosity of our supporters and to everyone who helped make the day so special. Without their help, we wouldn’t have raised such an amazing total.

“The new treatment room it funds will make a life-changing difference to the thousands of young patients who depend on the emergency department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital every week.”

Child’s play as grateful Kendra and Alex join in the fun

Alex Winter, aged 15, from Cleethorpes, raised over £70 for the hospital by charging friends, family and the local community to sign his casts.

Alex, who has been a toe-walker since he was born, said: “Everyone loved them, except the school principal!

“For the first time, I’ll finally be able to walk normally. The hospital has done so much for me, so I wanted to help them too. I’ll definitely be keeping the casts - as a souvenir of my time in Sheffield.”

Children’s Hospital Charity volunteer, Peter Whitaker, aged 69, from Wakefield, recently made a £400 donation in memory of his mother-in-law, Margaret Harrop, to fund a mobile bookcase and books for the hospital wards.

He said: “She was very much a practical person and reading was one of her great loves in life, ensuring her grandchildren were always surrounded by books. This seemed like a really fitting way to honour her life”.

Kendra Theaker-Gregersen, aged 10, from Cleethorpes has raised over £2,000 for the hospital by touring the country showcasing her Lego sets at comic conventions.

Kendra has suffered from agonising pain her whole life, but following her referral to the hospital has experienced a massive improvement.

“Now I can walk to school and do dancing, which I love,” she said.

And emergency department sister, Susan Musson, raised £1,465 towards the new appeal by cutting her hair for the first time in 17 years.

“This department is not just my work, it’s a big part of my life, so I was happy to help.

“We’re so lucky to have such an amazing hospital, but we desperately need money to renovate the facilities to the standards your kids deserve.”

To find out how you can support the appeal, visit www.tchc.org.uk.