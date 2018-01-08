Top Sheffield primary school to open new nursery department

A Sheffield primary which is one of the top performing schools in the country is to open a new nursery department.

Nether Edge Primary School on Glen Road will hold a grand opening for the new building on Saturday, two days after welcoming pupils to the nursery for the very first time.

The nursery - which will educate 60 children when it is up and running - has been two years in the planning, with building work finally starting last September.

Headteacher, Katie Hall, said she was 'excited' to welcome new pupils and families to the school.

"We want to catch them as early as possible so we can help them become the best they can be," she said.

"With the new nursery building we will be able to offer an 'outstanding' education from nursery all the way up to year 6.

"We're still making the final touches to the building but we are confident we will be ready for Thursday."

The school performed so well last year that its results placed it in the top one per cent of schools in the country.

They are also number one in Sheffield for progress in reading, number four for maths and number 11 for writing.

This has been achieved despite the school having a large number of pupils coming to them not speaking English as a first language.

There are currently 15 different languages spoken across the school, said Mrs Hall.

Saturday's event will feature activities for local children as well as food and drink for the adults.

Key members of staff will also be on hand to answer questions from parents.

The opening will take place on Saturday, January 13 from 10am - 12 noon.

For more information call the school on 0114 255 0926.