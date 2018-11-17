Top praise for new Sheffield stroke centre

A new centre that helps stroke survivors has won praise from families who have benefited from treatment.

The Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre in Norfolk Park offers dedicated 24/7 specialist rehabilitation to the 1, 000 or so stroke patients Sheffield Teaching Hospitals sees each year.

The new rehabilitation unit.

The recently opened facility has a therapy gym with specialist equipment where patients can improve balance, coordination and strength, as well as a specially designed kitchen where they can learn how to adapt to things like cooking one-handed.

A number of people whose relatives have received treatment there have now taken to Facebook to express their gratitude to staff.

One reader said: “This place and staff are all amazing. I can never repay them for the help and support and care they gave to my husband, absolutely out of this world.

“Although different, we have a great quality of life, from my husband having to be hoisted from his bed to a chair, he can now walk again and do many things.

“This is what this marvelous place and staff did.”

Toni Williams added that two relatives have received treatment there and described it as a “great place” with “fantastic staff.”

Paula Davison posted that the centre “looks really good.”

Dr Amanda Jones, clinical lead for the stroke pathway and stroke nurse consultant at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be opening this new, stroke rehabilitation centre, which is the culmination of a three-year programme to transform stroke services across the city.

“It can take months and possibly years for stroke survivors to recover both physically and emotionally from a stroke, so this is a fantastic development which will enable stroke patients to receive the right treatment and support at the right time in the right place.”