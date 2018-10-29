Top honour for local charity

A voluntary group from Rotherham, which supports homeless and vulnerable people, has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Shiloh Rotherham, on Station Road, Masbrough was nominated by former Mayor of Rotherham Eve Rose Keenan for its dedication to volunteering. The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK, to recognise exceptional service within their communities. Shiloh is only the second Rotherham charity in the last ten years to have received this award.

Now with over 50 volunteers, Shiloh has been supporting the homeless and needy in Rotherham for 25 years serving hot meals and other services.