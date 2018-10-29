Top award for practitioner

An advanced clinical practitioner specialising in enteral feeding, from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has been recognised by the British Medical Association for helping to provide clearer information to patients needing nutritional support via gastrostomy feeding tubes.

Tom Welbank, was highly commended at the BMA Patient Information Awards after creating an evidence-based document addressing key aspects of gastrostomy tube insertion, used to deliver nutrition directly to the stomach when a patient is unable to feed due to a variety of medical conditions.