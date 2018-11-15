Top 10 worst Doncaster streets for fly-tipping revealed as taxpayers foot huge clear-up bill each year

Doncaster’s top 10 hot spots for fly-tipping have been revealed as borough taxpayers foot a huge bill each year to clean it up.

New figures show Doncaster residents reported 18,808 acts of fly-tipping across the borough in the last five years.

Statistics obtained from a Freedom of Information request show just 99 offenders appeared in court for such offences.

Doncaster Council bosses issued a tough message to fly-tippers and said they will be shown a ‘zero tolerance’ approach

Councils can issue on-the-spot fines of £400 if they catch people in the act.

In the last five years the local authority has issued over 300 fixed penalty notices.

The figures also revealed Ramsden Road in Hexthorpe was the most fly-tipped residential street with a staggering 250 reports in three years.

The top fly-tipping hotspot is Doncaster Road which runs between Conisbrough towards Doncaster town centre. In three years 267 reports were lodged to council officials.

Common Lane in Warmsworth also features consistently in the last three years – residents reported fly-tipping along this semi-rural route on 181 occasions since 2016.

Statistics show from 2013, it has cost taxpayers between £400,000 and £500,000 per year to clean up fly-tipping totalling nearly £2.3 million.

One of the 99 brought before Doncaster Magistrates' Court was James McIntyre of Rossington who pleaded guilty to seven counts of fly-tipping.

He was given a suspended jail sentence in 2017, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and £500 in costs.

The court heard he posted adverts on Facebook to promote his waste collection service. Unsuspecting homeowners would pass him their rubbish without checking if he had a valid Waste Carrier’s Licence, with McIntyre then dumping the waste at various spots across the borough.

A report set to be discussed at a future meeting between Mayor Ros Jones and her cabinet show fly-tipping investigated and removed within five days fell from 85 per cent to 74 per cent.

Bosses claim the reduction is down to targeted resources and specific cleaning operations in Edlington, Hyde Park, Hexthorpe, Balby and Mexborough.

Peter Dale, director for regeneration and environment, said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to anyone who doesn’t dispose of their rubbish in the right way and decides to fly tip on our highway instead.

“Fly tipping is something that is easily avoidable. In Doncaster we spend more than £400,000 every year collecting and disposing of fly tipped waste which is money we could be spending on other services.

“We are working hard to encourage businesses and residents to take personal responsibility for their environment. We have a robust process in place, investigating all reports of fly tipping and we take enforcement action against offenders whenever possible.

“It’s also important that residents know it is an offence to give their waste to somebody to take away on their behalf if the collector doesn’t have a waste carriers licence. If you haven’t checked or you’re unsure don’t risk it.

“The message is a simple one; please dispose of your waste appropriately.”

TOP 10 FLY-TIPPED STREETS 2017/2018

Ramsden Road 99

Doncaster Road 68

Thorne Road 63

Bramwith Lane 59

Church Field Road 57

Fenwick Lane 55

Askern Road 54

Beckett Road 54

Shortwood Lane 53

Common Lane 52

TOP 10 FLY-TIPPED STREETS 2016/2017

Doncaster Road 100

Ramsden Road 80

Green Lane 64

Cuckoo Lane 58

Common Lane 57

Beckett Road 53

Ruddle Lane 52

Edlington Lane 52

Rakes Lane 52

Fenwick Lane 51

TOP 10 FLY-TIPPED STREETS 2015/2016

Doncaster Road 99

Common Lane 72

Ramsden Road 71

Green Lane 63

Rakes Lane 57

Shortwood Lane 56

Askern Road 54

Thorne Road 53

Bramwith Lane 51

Bentley Road 51