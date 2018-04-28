Tools, electrical goods and gas meter taken in string of burglaries around Sheffield

Have your say

A gas meter was among the stranger items stolen in a string of burglaries around Sheffield.

Police in the south east of the city today revealed there had been a number of thefts in recent days.

Officers said the gas meter was taken from an empty home on Nidd Road, near Darnall, at some time between Wednesday at 2pm and Thursday at 11.30pm.

Yesterday night, shortly after 10pm, tools were taken from the garden on Norfolk Park Road.

Electrical equipment was stolen from a property on Ridgeway Road at some point between midnight on Thursday and 10am yesterday.

Other crimes included a theft at a business on City Road yesterday at around 9.40am, and electrical equipment stolen from a van on Stradbroke Drive at some time between Thursday at 10pm and 7am the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.