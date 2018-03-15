Tons of Egg-cellent Easter fun to be had

With Easter just around the corner, there are already plenty of ways to celebrate every chocoholic’s favourite holiday in the city this week.

- Hesley Wood will be hosting an Egg-Stravaganza this Saturday, with an easter-themed event chock-full of activities and, of course, chocolate.

The event, which runs from 1pm to 5pm, is aimed at children under 10 years old who are members of Scouting and Guiding in the region.

- The Friends of Chapeltown Park will host its Easter Egg Trail at the park on Cowley Lane this Saturday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Search for Easter tokens hidden in the woods and bring them to the bandstand to exchange for eggs and sweets. The event is completely free, though donations are welcome.

- Visit RSPCA Sheffield, on Stadium Way, for an Easter Fayre. The fayre will kick off at the aniaml centre this Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm, with tons of fun for all the family.

There will be children’s games and crafts, stalls, delicious refreshments, a BBQ, and the chance to take a peek at some of the gorgeous cats currently looking for their forever homes. Entry is £1 for adults and 50p for children, with under 5s going free.

- Enjoy a spot of soap and bath-bomb making at The Soap Loaf Company this Saturday. Visit the Abbeydale Road shop from 10.30am to 4.30pm for a springtime workshop with ltos of Easter crafts and treats for little makers. The bath-bomb making costs £5 per child, but there will also be a host of free activities and extras - including drinks, chocolate treats. Easter-themed face painting, colouring pages, and craft activities. No booking is required as the workshop is drop-in throughout the day.

- For those with a truly sweet tooth, this screening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, at Sheffield Hallam University’s own cinema, The Void, in the Owen Buidling, is a must.

The film, the Johnny Depp version of the Roald Dahl classic, will be shown this Friday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

- Over at The Art House, Backfields, learn coiling techniques to create your own clay Easter basket for holding chocolate eggs or trinkets this Friday. Pieces can be taken away on the day from the session - from 11am to 1.30pm this Friday - to air dry at home. The workshop is free and suitable for all ages, and there’s no need to book, feel free to just drop in.

- Get messy this Easter, at Greenhill Methodist Church, with crafts, storytelling, games, singing, and plenty of food. This free messy play event will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm this Saturday. Call 0114 2378363 to book.