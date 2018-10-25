Tom Grennan had crowd at Sheffield's O2 Academy in the palm of his hand

A shadowy figure with an acoustic guitar stood on the stage, lit only by a spotlight.

It was the man everyone at the sold out show at Sheffield's O2 Academy was there to see, Tom Grennan, and he kicked off his performance with a haunting rendition of Sweet Hallelujah and the crowd were already in the palm of his hand.

Tom Grennan

Immediately picking up the pace it was straight into Royal Highness as Tom was joined by the rest of his band.

Tom's debut album Lighting Matches came out in July and despite the short period of time since its release the crowd were already able to sing along to all the songs and get involved with the show when asked to join in.

Other highlights from his set included his hits Barbed Wire and Sober, the album title track Lighting Matches, Make 'em Like You, Aboard and Secret Lover.

There was an acoustic version of Run in the Rain with Tom asking the crowd to stay quiet but, much to his popularity, it proved difficult as you couldn't help but join in.

His last song was his latest single, Found What I've Been Looking For, getting the crowd to sing the first few bars before launching into the anthem.

Tom was clearly humbled by the support he has received so far and praised the Sheffield crowd for being the greatest so far on his sold out tour.

His encore was made up of a version of the Chase and Status which first put him on people's radar, All Goes Wrong, followed by Little by Little Love and he ended his set with Something in the Water.

He finished the night with the promise that he will be back next year with new songs and I personally can't wait!