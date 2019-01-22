Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a Doncaster boxer have refused to rule out that the weapon used may have been stolen in a raid at a Sheffield gun shop.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was killed in a shooting at the Maple Tree pub, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

Tom Bell. Picture: Chris Etchells

The incident came just 24 hours after raiders twice smashed through the wall of All Guns Discounted, Attercliffe, and stole more than 20 shotguns worth around £25,000.

READ MORE: Thieves who smashed through wall of Sheffield gun store stole more than 20 shotguns

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We are keeping an open mind as to where the gun used is from and where it currently is.”

Two men – aged 29 and 28 – remain in custody on suspicion of Tom's murder.

The scene following the raid at All Guns Discounted, Attercliffe.

Tom was shot in his chest and abdomen when a gun was fired into the pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

READ MORE: Two men in custody over fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

He received emergency first aid at the scene and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend and detectives were yesterday granted extra time to quiz him.

Officers also arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder yesterday.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender over the weekend was later released under investigation.

No arrests have yet been made in the All Guns Discounted raid investigation.

READ MORE: Staggering extent of tool thefts in Sheffield revealed, with more than 2,600 vehicles targeted in last five years

Anyone with information on the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

Or if you have any information about the gun shop raid should call police on 101 and quote incident number 109 of January 17.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.