Tiny, cute puppy handed in at South Yorkshire vets as search for owners is launched
This tiny and cute pup has been handed in at a South Yorkshire vets – as a search for its owners is launched.
Rase Veterinary Centre in Dunscroft, Doncaster, made the heartbreaking appeal via social media. A spokesman for the business said: “Young girl with no microchip has come into us as a stray, she is wearing a small collar.
"Found on Kirkhouse Green Road. Please call branch if she may be yours. She is currently at Dunscroft branch.”
Anyone who can help should call 01302 897409.