Tiny, cute puppy handed in at South Yorkshire vets as search for owners is launched

This tiny and cute pup has been handed in at a South Yorkshire vets – as a search for its owners is launched.

By Darren Burke
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 9:18am

Rase Veterinary Centre in Dunscroft, Doncaster, made the heartbreaking appeal via social media. A spokesman for the business said: “Young girl with no microchip has come into us as a stray, she is wearing a small collar.

"Found on Kirkhouse Green Road. Please call branch if she may be yours. She is currently at Dunscroft branch.”

Anyone who can help should call 01302 897409.

The cute pup is being cared for by a Doncaster vet. (Photo: Rase Veterinary).
